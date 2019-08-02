Phone scammers spoofing state agencies

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Thieves are spoofing the phone numbers of state agencies in hopes of getting information that can be used to steal your identity.

Some of these calls are coming from what appears to be a primary phone number for the state offices of the Inspector General. The Inspector General does NOT make calls from this number: (212) 635-3150. If you get a call from this number, hang up.

Government agencies typically do not call without warning and don’t ask for sensitive information, money or gift cards. Do not give out account numbers, social security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords or any other identifying information.

The Federal Trade Commission announced in June that it is working with law enforcement around the country to target some of the worst robocall offenders. The FCC is also giving phone companies the right to block unwanted calls without asking you first and can block callers not in your contact list, if you ask.