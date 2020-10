BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In one week, officials will begin to enforce the state’s plastic bag ban.

The ban actually went into effect on March 1, but was delayed because of a lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court.

The DEC continues to encourage New Yorkers to use reusable bags wherever and whenever they shop.

People throughout the state use about 23 billion plastic bags per year, for only about 12 minutes at a time.