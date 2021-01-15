Play Mega Millions, Powerball from your couch with new app

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers can now play the lottery from the comfort of home with the mobile app startup Jackpocket.

Jackpocket lets consumers purchase tickets from their mobile device. It is the first and only licensed third-party lottery app in the U.S.

“As a native New Yorker and growing up watching my father play the lottery, being able to use Jackpocket in New York is personal for me,” said Peter Sullivan, CEO and founder of Jackpocket. “Jackpocket’s mission is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient to play. I’m proud that now it’s easier than ever to play your favorite games from anywhere in New York.”

New Yorkers an play:

Powerball

Mega Millions

New York Lotto

Cash4Life

Win 4

Take 5

Pick 10

Numbers

In 2019, the New York Gaming Commission approved new regulations allowing digital lottery services to operate in New York.

By broadening access to the lottery, state lottery revenue will grow. The New York Lottery contributed over $3 billion in 2019 to support education in the state and represents 13% of the total state education aid to local school districts.

To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. Jackpocket is a member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, and the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gambling certification from the NCPG’s Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program.