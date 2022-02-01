Police asking for surveillance footage as they investigate death of SUNY Oneonta student

ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to the investigate the death of a SUNY Oneonta student.

Police are looking for surveillance cameras covering the center-city streets west of East Street, the Chestnut Street or River Street corridors, Winney Hill Road, Oneida Street, Route 205, State Highway 28 to County Highway 48 within the City of Oneonta and Town of Oneonta. They’re asking for video that may show pedestrians and vehicles from midnight to 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 27.

Police are investigating the death of Tyler LoPresti-Castro. The 20-year-old was found around 6:50 a.m. on January 27 at the Oneonta Public Transit Building apparently suffering from extended exposure to extremely cold, subzero temperatures. He died later that evening.

Police said LoPresti-Castro was last seen around midnight, and surveillance footage showed he entered the transit building around 2:15 a.m. Police don’t know where he was between midnight and 2:15 a.m.

As the investigation has continued, police said they preserved his cell phone and are conducting forensic analysis of the device, including his social media accounts. They are also interviewing his friends and associates and will request his medical records.

Lopresti-Castro was a native of Nassau in Rensselaer County and is a graduate of Columbia High School.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Department at (607) 432-1111.