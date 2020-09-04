Police looking for tractor trailer after 2 die in hit and run on NYS Thruway

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are looking for a tractor trailer that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash on the New York State Thruway on Friday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m. Friday, a tractor trailer tried to make a u-turn across the westbound lanes of traffic between Exit 46 and 47 in the Town of Wheatland in Monroe County. That is near milepost 375. A car driving in the westbound lanes hit the tractor trailer and drove under it. The driver of that car and a passenger were killed. Their names have not been released.

The tractor trailer then left the scene and made another u-turn and headed east, getting off at Exit 46 of the Thruway. The tractor trailer pulled into the parking lot of the Doubletree Hotel, located at Jefferson Road and East Henrietta Road, and then drove off.

The tractor trailer is described as a yellow Volvo truck with a sleeper cab. It is pulling a trailer with damage on the driver’s side.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact New York State Police at (518) 436-2825 or (585) 398-4100.