ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since becoming Governor, Kathy Hochul’s favorability rating is negative, according to a new poll from the Siena College Research Institute.

Those surveyed for the poll were registered New York State voters.

The poll showed 45 percent of those surveyed viewing Hochul negatively, while another 40 percent view her favorably. In March, it was an even split of 43 percent on each side.

“Nearly half of New Yorkers say Hochul is out of touch with average New Yorkers, including a narrow plurality of Democrats,” Siena pollster Steve Greenberg said.

Hochul’s job approval rating is also down. It went from 52 percent approving and 41 percent disapproving in March to 50 percent approving and 44 percent disapproving.

When asked if Hochul is effective or a strong leader, voters were evenly split.

“Strong majorities of Democrats and pluralities of independents say Hochul is both honest and not corrupt, while Republicans disagree,” Greenberg said.

Other topics covered in the latest poll include the state’s recently passed budget proposals, potential nominees for President and opinions of the U.S. Supreme Court.

