Poll: New Yorkers oppose requirement to turn in old license plates for new ones

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A majority of New Yorkers are against the idea of trading their old licenses plates in for new ones, according to a Siena College Poll released Tuesday morning.

By a 60% to 31% margin, New Yorkers are against the license plate replacement program, and an even larger majority, 75% to 23% think the $25 license plate fee is unfair. Additionally, 10% of those polled say they voted on the license plate design while a third of New Yorkers polled said they were aware of the design content, but didn’t vote.

“New Yorkers of every stripe – regardless of party, region, gender, race, or age – oppose the new requirement to surrender license plates that are at least a decade old for newly designed state license plates,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg in a press release. “When it comes to the $25 license replacement fee, New Yorkers are even more united in their opposition. At least two-thirds of voters from every party, region, gender, race, or age group say the $25 license replacement fee is unfair.”

When asked about the Democratic primary for president, New York Democrats favored Joe Biden (22%), followed closely by Elizabeth Warren (17%) and Bernie Sanders (15%).

“The national frontrunners are leading with New York Democrats as well. Biden leads with men and women, in New York City and upstate, with white and black voters, and with voters 35 and older. Warren leads with the downstate suburbs and Latino voters, while Sanders is the strong choice of voters under 35,” Greenberg said.

The poll also found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s favorability and performance rating are back up at 48% to 46% and 38% to 59%, compared to last month’s ratings of 43% to 50% and 34% and 64%, respectively.

On the other hand, New Yorkers gave President Donald Trump his lowest favorability rating since January, 32% to 64% and his job performance rating is 28& to 72% — down significantly from last month’s 34% to 66%.

While 28% of voters are prepared to re-elect Trump, 66% say they wold prefer “someone else.”