NEW YOR (WWTI) — New Yorkers will have the opportunity to take home a life-changing amount of money on Saturday night.

The New York Powerball jackpot has reached $400 million for the April 23 drawing. The drawing is scheduled to take place at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday night.

To play, residents can choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one number from 1 to 26 to be their Powerball or they can choose the Quick Pick option where the computer will choose random numbers. To win the Powerball jackpot individuals must match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination consisting of their five numbers plus the Powerball.

According to the NY Lottery website, the odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338. The Jackpot is payable as a thirty-year graduated annuity or a one-time lump sum payment based on what the winner chooses.

Drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Players can check the winning numbers on the New York Lottery website.