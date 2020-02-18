President Trump tweets his endorsement of Chris Jacobs in NY-27 special election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB)–President Donald Trump made a direct reference to the NY-27 special election on Twitter today.
In a tweet, the President gives his endorsement to Senator Chris Jacobs.
“Chris Jacobs will be a great Congressman who will always fight for the people of New York,” Trump tweeted. “Chris has my Complete Endorsement for the Special Election on 4/28!”
He also said Jacobs supports the MAGA agenda and will continue to secure our border.
News 4’s Dave Greber also confirmed GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy met with President Trump this afternoon at the White House.
Jacobs responded saying he’s “deeply honored and humbled” to receive the President’s endorsement.
Read his full statement below:
“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive President Trump’s endorsement. I appreciate his trust and stand to join him in the fight against socialism and to help him enact his America First Agenda to rebuild our military, grow the economy, and finally secure our borders,” Jacobs said.Senator Chris Jacobs