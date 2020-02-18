President Trump tweets his endorsement of Chris Jacobs in NY-27 special election

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he boards Air Force One as he departs Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB)–President Donald Trump made a direct reference to the NY-27 special election on Twitter today.

In a tweet, the President gives his endorsement to Senator Chris Jacobs.

“Chris Jacobs will be a great Congressman who will always fight for the people of New York,” Trump tweeted. “Chris has my Complete Endorsement for the Special Election on 4/28!”

He also said Jacobs supports the MAGA agenda and will continue to secure our border.

News 4’s Dave Greber also confirmed GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy met with President Trump this afternoon at the White House.

I have confirmed NYS #GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy met with @realDonaldTrump this afternoon at the #WhiteHouse, as first reported by @bobmccarthybn. @news4buffalo — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) February 18, 2020

Jacobs responded saying he’s “deeply honored and humbled” to receive the President’s endorsement.

Read his full statement below: