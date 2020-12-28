Price of gas is up in NY and across US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is up in both New York and the nation as a whole.

AAA says the national average of $2.25 per gallon is three cents higher than it was last week. New York’s average of $2.32 is up two cents.

One year ago, the national average was $2.57, while New York’s was $2.70.

According to AAA, the domestic price of crude oil “has been steadily rising since November, reaching levels not seen since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country.”

Here is a look at the average prices across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.25 (up two cents since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.27 (up three cents since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.29 (up three cents since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.30 (up three cents since last week)
  • Rome – $2.37 (up two cents since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.29 (up three cents since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.36 (up three cents since last week)

