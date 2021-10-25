Price of gas keeps on rising; NYS average up by 10 cents

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas in New York is up by a dime, and still higher than the national average.

  • U.S. average: $3.39/gallon ($2.16 in 2020)
  • NYS average: $3.53/gallon ($2.25 in 2020)

“With the U.S. economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas has gone up, but supply is tight,” AAA says. “Higher demand coupled with a decline in stocks, alongside elevated crude prices, has put upward market pressure on pump prices.”

Here are the average prices across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $3.45 (up seven cents from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.45 (up nine cents from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.50 (up seven cents from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.50 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Rome – $3.51 (up seven cents from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.48 (up nine cents from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.52 (up ten cents since last week)

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now