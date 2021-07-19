Price of gas stays high across NY

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(WIVB) — Gas prices keep moving up, but there’s been no change in Buffalo or Rochester since last week.

Here are the averages for New York and the United States as a whole:

U.S. average — $3.17/gallon ($2.20 in 2020)

NYS average — $3.20/gallon ($2.27 in 2020)

The state average is up one cent since last week, while the national average is up by two.

“Summer travel is in full swing as many people look to vacation after the pandemic put plans on hold for some time,” AAA says.

Here are the averages for different parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.17 (up one cent since last week)

Buffalo – $3.12 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $3.17 (down one cent since last week)

Rochester – $3.16 (no change since last week)

Rome – $3.25 (no change cent since last week)

Syracuse – $3.16 (no change cents since last week)

Watertown – $3.22 (up one cent since last week)

“With oil prices above $70 per barrel, pump prices will likely remain high (above $3 per gallon) throughout the busy summer driving season,” AAA says.