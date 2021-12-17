CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — Are you in need of a unique Christmas gift? Look no further than a private island for sale on the Chemung River.

Drew Christian, Owner of Smart Focus Realty and a licensed real estate broker, is selling the 8.44 acre island that sits between the Lowman and Chemung exits on I-86.

“I had a good friend that called me and said, ‘Drew, I have an island for you to sell,” said Christian. “I was like what? No way.”

Initially, Christian thought his friend was joking.

“He purchased it at a tax auction several years ago,” said Christian. “He thought that he would do something cool, like build a fancy treehouse on it. He just never got to it.”

Christian said this is a unique opportunity for someone to use this piece of land as a getaway.

“In this day and age, it is important to have a place to just turn off the noise of everything,” said Christian. “I could see a fisherman being totally happy with their own spot to fish in the summer. You could easily go swimming or rafting. It would be a great in between spot for kayakers to stop and have lunch.”

The island can be yours for $34,900. For more information you can contact Drew via his website.