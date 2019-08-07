Proposals for Hurricane Maria memorial being accepted

In this Nov. 15, 2017 photo, some roofs damaged by the whip of Hurricane Maria are shown still exposed to rainy weather conditions, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Hurricane Maria Memorial Commission is seeking out architects and artists.

Gov. Cuomo says there are plans for a memorial to honor the victims and survivors of the hurricane, which made landfall in September 2017.

“Hurricane Maria claimed thousands of lives and destroyed countless homes in Puerto Rico, yet the resilience of the Puerto Rican community has shown the world anything can be overcome when we all stand together in solidarity,” Cuomo said. “We want this spirit of strength and community to be reflected in the Hurricane Maria Memorial, and we look forward to seeing how the experts capture it in their designs.”

Artists and architects are invited to submit proposals before the end of September 9.

The 10-member commission will then give recommendations to Gov. Cuomo, who will make the final selection that month.

The budget for the design and fabrication of the memorial site, as well as artwork, is roughly $700,000.

Anyone looking to submit a proposal can do so here.