Real estate deemed an essential business in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders with Empire State Development say real estate is now considered an essential business.

Officials have declared appraisal services, home inspections, residential home and commercial listing showings vital to New Yorkers and the state’s economy.

Last week, Gov. Cuomo made the call to deem real estate non-essential. Real estate agents are still being urged to work from home as much as they possibly can, and they must follow the guidelines set in Cuomo’s New York State on PAUSE.