A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from New York.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill level—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leaves something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Brick-Oven Pizza (Brooklyn Style)

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 6 minutes

– Additional: 16 hrs

– Total: 16 hrs 31 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 2 pizzas

– Number of ingredients: 11

New York Rye Bread

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 5 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 1 1/2 pound loaf

– Number of ingredients: 10

Syracuse Salt Potatoes

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

New York Finger Lakes Chicken

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 35 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Black and White Cookies I

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 13

Garbage Plate Sauce

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

New York Pushcart Onions (For Hot Dogs)

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Chicken Riggies

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

Buffalo Chicken Dip

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 5 cups

– Number of ingredients: 7

Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 5 minutes

– Total: 10 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 10 chicken wings

– Number of ingredients: 10

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

New York Cheesecake

– Prep: 40 minutes

– Cook: 55 minutes

– Additional: 6 hrs

– Total: 7 hrs 35 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 cheesecake

– Number of ingredients: 11

Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 25 minutes

– Total: 55 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Beef on Weck

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 20 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Chef John’s Cheese Blintzes

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 10 or 12 blintzes

– Number of ingredients: 16

Grandma Pizza

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 50 minutes

– Additional: 2 hrs 20 minutes

– Total: 3 hrs 40 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 square pizza

– Number of ingredients: 20

Gochujang Sauce

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Total: 10 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

New York Cheesecake III

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 – 10 inch springform pan

– Number of ingredients: 10

Garlic Parmesan Wing Sauce

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Total: 5 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

Fried Chicken Wings

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Additional: 30 minutes

– Total: 50 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 12 wings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Chantal’s New York Cheesecake

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 6 hrs

– Total: 7 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 9-inch springform pan

– Number of ingredients: 9

Buffalo Cauliflower

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 10 minutes

– Total: 55 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Real NY Jewish Rye Bread

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 35 minutes

– Additional: 2 hrs 30 minutes

– Total: 3 hrs 25 minutes

– Servings: 14

– Yield: 1 loaf

– Number of ingredients: 10

Manhattan Cocktail

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Total: 5 minutes

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 cocktail

– Number of ingredients: 5

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 40 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Tiramisu Cheesecake

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Additional: 3 hrs 50 minutes

– Total: 5 hrs

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 8-inch cheesecake

– Number of ingredients: 9

Buffalo Chicken and Roasted Potato Casserole

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

Buffalo Chicken Wings I

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 24 wings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Chef John’s Kummelweck Rolls

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Additional: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 20 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 rolls

– Number of ingredients: 12

Southern Comfort Manhattan

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Total: 5 minutes

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 5

Gina’s Italian Butter Cookies

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Additional: 5 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 48 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 12

New York Italian Style Cheesecake

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 3 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 20 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 10-inch cheesecake

– Number of ingredients: 10

Pumpernickel Bread II

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 2 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 15

– Yield: 9 -1/2×5 inch loaf (2 pounds)

– Number of ingredients: 10

True Manhattan

– Prep: 1 min

– Total: 1 min

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 5

Bourbon Pecan Chicken

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

Grilled Buffalo Wings

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 50 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Egg Cream

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Total: 5 minutes

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 egg cream

– Number of ingredients: 3

Rule of 3 – Garlic Buffalo Wing Sauce

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 5 minutes

– Total: 10 minutes

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

Slow Cooker Root Beer Pulled Pork

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 15 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

New York Italian Pizza Dough

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 6 minutes

– Additional: 10 hrs

– Total: 10 hrs 36 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

