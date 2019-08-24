Red Flag Law official in New York State

(WIVB)- The Red Flag Law officially took effect in New York State Saturday.

This legislation allows authorities to file an “extreme risk protection order” to keep a person from owning or buying a gun.

State officials say the law would prevent a person who poses a potential threat from owning a weapon. Officials hope this legislation will help prevent mass shootings before they happen.

Before the red flag law, people could only be prevented from having guns — if they were charged with a crime. New York is the 13th state to enact a law like this.