Reduced distancing rule in courtrooms will help judges get through cases faster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Things are starting to go back to normal in the courtroom.
Masks are still required in New York’s court buildings, but the social distancing requirement is being reduced from six feet to three feet.
“Given the important constitutional rights and interests at stake in criminal matters, including the right to a speedy trial for individuals accused of crimes, many of whom are now being detained while they wait for their day in court, it is most important that we be able to schedule the number of jury trials actually needed to move our dockets,” Chief Judge Janet DiFiore says.
Cases of COVID-19 among judges and staff members have been going down.
According to Judge DiFiore, the six-feet guideline has been keeping judges from using their courtrooms at full capacity.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.