Regal temporarily shutting down theaters in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Regal Cinemas says it is suspending operations at its theaters in New York and California “until the public health and operational environment allows for the resumption of a full release slate.”

Last month, Regal had announced that it would be resuming operations at 11 theaters across New York on October 23. These included the Walden Galleria and Quaker Crossing theaters.

AMC announced that it would be showing films at its Maple Ridge and Market Arcade locations again that day, too.

In a letter to members of the Regal Crown Club, Regal wrote that it “will continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with guidance from public health officials, and will communicate any future plans to resume operations when key markets offer more concrete plans on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen.”

