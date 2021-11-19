Regular firearm season for hunters starts Saturday

(WIVB) — It’s not only the holiday season, but the start of a new season for hunters.

Starting Saturday morning, hunters can be in the woods searching for deer and bear with more than just a bow and arrow.

Regular firearm season for deer and bear hunting begins Saturday in the southern zone.

And there are some changes to the big game hunting season you need to be aware of. This year, hunters can fire a half-hour before sunrise and a half-hour after sunset.

The new environmental conservation law also requires hunters to wear fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink.

The season runs through December 12.

HUNTING | More information on hunting in New York can be found here.