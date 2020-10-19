Long Island Voting Guide

(NEWS10) – A guide to the races affecting the state from the Long Island Region. This guide includes Congressional, State Senate, and State Assembly races. For local races please check the county’s Board of Elections page. Some races span multiple counties, the race may be reflected in another county.
Suffolk County
Congressional
1st Congressional District
- Nancy Goroff (D)
- Lee Zeldin (R)
2nd Congressional District
- Jackie Gordon (D)
- Andrew Garbarino (R)
- Harry Burger (G)
3rd Congressional District
- Thomas Suozzi (D)
- George A.D Santos (R)
- Howard Rabin (L)
State Senate
State Senator District 1
- Laura Ahearn (D)
- Anthony Palumbo (R)
State Senator District 2
- Mike Siderakis (D)
- Mario Mattera (R)
State Senator District 3
- Monica Martinez (D)
- Alexis Weik (R)
State Senator District 4
- Christine Pellegrino (D)
- Philip Boyle (R)
State Senator District 5
- James Gaughran (D)
- Edmund Smyth (R)
- Barbara Wagner (G)
State Senator District 8
- John Brooks (D)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 1
- Fred Thiele Jr. (D)
- Heather Collins (R)
State Assembly District 2
- Laura Jens-Smith (D)
- Jodi Giglio (R)
- William Van Helmond (L)
State Assembly District 3
- Steven Polgar (D)
- Joseph De Stefano (R)
- Adam Martin (L)
State Assembly District 4
- Steven Englebright (D)
- Michael Ross (R)
- Adam Fischer-Gledhill (L)
State Assembly District 5
- Fred Ianacci (D)
- Douglas Smith (R)
State Assembly District 6
- Philip Ramos (D)
- Ryan Skelly (R)
State Assembly District 7
- Francis Genco (D)
- Jarett Gandolfo (R)
State Assembly District 8
- Dylan Rice (D)
- Michael Fitzpatrick (R)
State Assembly District 9
- Ann Brancato (D)
- Michael Durso (R)
State Assembly District 10
- Steve Stern (D)
- Jamie Silvestri (R)
State Assembly District 11
- Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D)
- Eugene Murray (R)
State Assembly District 12
- Michael Marcantonio (D)
- Keith Brown (R)
Nassau County
Congressional
4th Congressional District
- Kathleen Rice (D)
- Douglas Tuman (R)
- Joseph Naham (G)
5th Congressional District
- Gregory Meeks (D)
State Senate
State Senate District 6
- Kevin Thomas (D)
- Dennis Dunne Sr. (R)
- Jonathan Gunther (L)
State Senate District 7
- Anna Kaplan (D)
- David Franklin (R)
State Senate District 9
- Todd Kaminsky (D)
- Victoria Johnson (R)
State Assembly
State Senate District 13
- Charles Lavine (D)
- Andrew Monteleone (R)
State Senate District 14
- Kevin Gorman (D)
- David McDonough (R)
- Jake Gutowitz (L)
State Senate District 15
- Joseph Sackman III (D)
- Michael Montesano (L,R)
State Senate District 16
- Gina Sillitti (D)
- Ragini Srivastava (R)
- Blay Tarnoff (L)
State Senate District 17
- Mark Engelman (D)
- John Mikulin (R)
State Senate District 18
- Taylor Darling (D)
- Cherice Vanderhall (R)
State Senate District 19
- Gary Port (D)
- Edward Ra (L/R)
State Senate District 20
- Gregory Marks (D)
- Melissa L. Miller (L/R)
State Senate District 21
- Judy Griffin (D)
- Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick (R)
- Barry Leon (L)
State Senate District 22
- Michaelle Solages (D)
- Nicholas Zacchea (R)