New York Attorney General: “Voting is a fundamental right in our democracy”

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Attorney General released a statement following a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit against the United States Postal Service. This past August, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit with a coalition of states and cities to halt and reverse changes made to the USPS.

According to James, the slowdown impacted veterans and seniors who did not receive medication and impacted individuals economically who were awaiting paychecks.

Additionally, James filed a motion for a preliminary injunction, which was granted on September 27. The preliminary injunction required the federal administration, USPS and Postmaster General to stop the slowdown of mail operations in preparation for the 2020 election.

Attorney General James released the following statement:

“Voting is a fundamental right in our democracy, and we will vigorously and relentlessly protect that right. The president’s true intentions behind the postal service changes have been clear as day from the very beginning — to undermine the election in November. We will not stop doing everything in our power to uphold the rule of law and to protect our democracy, ensuring that all eligible voters who wish to cast a ballot in November can do so.” New York Attorney General Letitia James

The attorneys general of Hawaii and New Jersey, as well as the city of New York and the city and county of San Francisco, joined Attorney General James in filing the lawsuit and motion for a preliminary injunction.