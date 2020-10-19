New York City Voter Guide

(NEWS10) – A guide to the races affecting the state from the New York City region. This guide includes Congressional, State Senate, and State Assembly races. For local races please check the county’s Board of Elections page. Some races span multiple counties, the race may be reflected in another county.
New York County
Congressional
7th Congressional District
- Nydia Velazquez (D)
- Brian Kelly (R)
- Gilbert Midonnet (L)
10th Congressional District
- Jerrold Nadler (D)
- Cathy A. Bernstein (R)
- Michael Madrid (L)
12th Congressional District
- Carolyn Maloney (D)
- Carlos Santiago-Cano (R)
- Steven Kolln (L)
13th Congressional District
- Adriano Espaillat (D)
- Lovelynn Gwinn (R)
- Christopher Morris-Perry (Conservative Party)
State Senate
State Senate District 26
- Brian Kavanagh (D)
- Lester Chang (R)
State Senate District 27
- Brad Hoylman (D)
State Senate District 28
- Liz Krueger (D)
- Mike Zumbluskas (R)
State Senate District 29
- Jose M. Serrano (D)
- Jose A. Colon (R)
State Senate District 30
- Brian Benjamin (D)
- Oz Sultan (R)
State Senate District 31
- Robert Jackson (D)
- Melinda Crump (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 65
- Yuh-Line Niou (D)
State Assembly District 66
- Deborah Glick (D)
- Tamara Lashchyk (R)
State Assembly District 67
- Linda Rosenthal (D)
State Assembly District 68
- Robert Rodriguez (D)
- Daby Carreras (R)
State Assembly District 69
- Daniel O’Donnell (D)
State Assembly District 70
- Inez Dickens (D)
- Craig Schley (Schley for 70 Assembly)
State Assembly District 71
- Alfred Taylor (D)
State Assembly District 72
- Carmen N. De La Rosa (D)
State Assembly District 73
- Dan Quart (D)
- Judith Graham (R)
State Assembly District 74
- Harvey Epstein (D)
State Assembly District 75
- Richard Gottfried (D)
State Assembly District 76
- Rebecca Seawright (Rise and Unite Party)
- Louis Puliafito (R)
Bronx County
Congressional
14th Congressional District
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D)
- John C. Cummings (R)
- Michelle Caruso-Cabrera (SAM)
15th Congressional District
- Ritchie Torres (D)
- Patrick Delices (R)
16th Congressional District
- Jamaal Bowman (D)
- Patrick McManus (Conservative Party)
State Senate
State Senate District 32
- Luis Sepulveda (D)
- Jonathon Weiner (Conservative Party)
State Senate District 33
- J. Gustavo Rivera (D)
- Dustin Martinez (R)
- Steven Stern (Conservative Party)
State Senate District 34
- Alessandra Biaggi (D)
- James Gisondi (R)
- Antonio Vitiello (Conservative Party)
State Senate District 36
- Jamaal Bailey (D)
- Robert Diamond (Conservative Party)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 77
- Latoya Joyner (D)
- Tanya Carmichael (R)
- Benjamin Eggleston (Conservative Party)
State Assembly District 78
- Jose Rivera (D)
- Michael Dister (R)
State Assembly District 79
- Chantel Jackson (D)
- Donald Skinner (R)
- Dion Powell (Conservative Party)
State Assembly District 80
- Nathalia Fernandez (D)
- Gene DeFrancis (R)
- Elizabeth Perri (Conservative Party)
State Assembly District 81
- Jeffrey Dinowitz (D)
- Nicole Torres (R)
- Alan Reed (Conservative Party)
State Assembly District 82
- Michael Benedetto (D)
- John DeStefano (R)
- William Britt Jr. (Conservative Party)
State Assembly District 83
- Carl Heastie (D)
- Brenton Ritchie (R)
- Regina Cartagena (Conservative Party)
State Assembly District 84
- Amanda Septimo (D)
- Rosaline Nieves (R)
- Carmen Arroyo (Proven Leader Party)
- Linda Ortiz (Conservative Party)
State Assembly District 85
- Kenneth Burgos (D)
- Janelle King (R)
- Gabriel Eronosele (Conservative Party)
State Assembly District 86
- Victor Pichardo (D)
- Lorraine Zeigler (R)
State Assembly District 87
- Karines Reyes (D)
- Michelle Castillo (R)
- Juan DeJesus (Conservative Party)
- Carl Lundgren (G)
Kings County
Congressional
8th Congressional District
- Hakeem Jeffries (D)
- Garfield Wallace (R)
9th Congressional District
- Yvette Clarke (D)
- Constantine Jean-Pierre (R)
- Gary Popkin (L)
- Joel Anabilah-Azumah (SAM)
11th Congressional District
- Max Rose (D)
- Nicole Malliotakis (R)
State Senate
State Senate District 17
- Simcha Felder (R/D)
State Senate District 18
- Julia Salazar (D)
- Daniel Christmann (New Moderate Party)
State Senate District 19
- Roxanne Persaud (D)
State Senate District 20
- Zellnor Myrie (D)
- Tucker Coburn (L)
State Senate District 21
- Kevin Parker (D)
State Senate District 22
- Andrew Gounardes (D)
- Vito Bruno (R)
State Senate District 23
- Diane Savino (D)
- Justin DeFillippo (Conservative Party)
- John Jairo Rodriguez (SAM)
State Senate District 25
- Jabari Brisport (D)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 41
- Helene Weinstein (D)
- Ramona Johnson (R)
State Assembly District 42
- Rodneyse Bichotte (D)
State Assembly District 43
- Diana Richardson (D)
- Menachem Raitport (R)
State Assembly District 44
- Robert Carroll (D)
- Salvatore Barrera (R)
State Assembly District 45
- Steven Cymbrowitz (D)
State Assembly District 46
- Mathylde Frontus (D)
- Mark Szuszkiewicz (R)
State Assembly District 47
- William Colton (D)
- Barbara Marino (R)
State Assembly District 48
- Simcha Eichenstein (D)
State Assembly District 49
- Peter Abbate Jr. (D)
State Assembly District 50
- Emily Gallagher (D)
State Assembly District 51
- Marcela Mitaynes (D)
State Assembly District 52
- Jo Anne Simon (D)
State Assembly District 53
- Maritza Davila (D)
State Assembly District 54
- Erik Dilan (D)
- Khorshed Chowdhury (R)
- Scott Hutchins (G)
State Assembly District 55
- Latrice Walker (D)
- Berneda Jackson (R)
State Assembly District 56
- Stefani Zinerman (D)
State Assembly District 57
- Phara Souffrant Forrest (D)
- Walter Mosley (Working Families Party)
State Assembly District 58
- N. Nick Perry (D)
State Assembly District 59
- Jaime Williams (D)
State Assembly District 60
- Charles Barron (D)
State Assembly District 64
- Brandon Patterson (D)
- Michael Tannousis (R)
Queens County
Congressional
3rd Congressional District
- Thomas R. Suozzi (D)
- George A.D. Santos (R)
- Howard Rabin (L)
5th Congressional District
- Gregory W. Meeks (D)
6th Congressional District
- Grace Meng (D)
- Thomas J. Zmich (R)
State Senate
State Senate District 10
- James Sanders, Jr. (D)
State Senate District 11
- John Liu (D)
- Elisa Nahoum (R)
State Senate District 12
- Michael Gianaris (D)
State Senate District 13
- Jessica Ramos (D)
- Jesus Gonzalez (R)
State Senate District 14
- Leroy Comrie (D)
State Senate District 15
- Joseph Addabbo (D)
- Thomas Sullivan (R)
State Senate District 16
- Toby Ann Stavisky (D)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 23
- Stacey G. Pheffer Amato (D)
- Peter Hatzipetros (R)
State Assembly District 24
- David Weprin (D)
State Assembly District 25
- Nily Rozic (D)
State Assembly District 26
- Edward Braunstein (D)
- John-Alexander Sakelos (R)
State Assembly District 27
- Daniel Rosenthal (D)
State Assembly District 28
- Andrew Hevesi (D)
- Danniel Maio (COVID19 Stories Party)
State Assembly District 29
- Alicia Hyndman (D)
State Assembly District 30
- Brian Barnwell (D)
State Assembly District 31
- Khaleel Anderson (D)
- Joseph Cullina (R)
State Assembly District 32
- Vivian Cook (D)
State Assembly District 33
- Clyde Vanel (D)
State Assembly District 34
- Jessica González-Rojas (D)
- William Marquez (R)
State Assembly District 35
- Jeffrion L. Aubry (D)
- Han-Khon To (R)
State Assembly District 36
- Zohran Kwame Mamdani (D)
State Assembly District 37
- Catherine Nolan (D)
State Assembly District 38
- Jenifer Rajkumar (D)
- Giovanni A. Perna (R)
State Assembly District 39
- Catalina Cruz (D)
State Assembly District 40
- Ron Kim (D)
- Steven Lee (Justice & Peace)
Richmond County
State Senate
State Senate District 24
- Andrew Lanza (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 61
- Charles Fall (D)
- Paul Ciurcina Jr. (R)
State Assembly District 62
- Michael W. Reilly Jr. (R)
State Assembly District 63
- Michael Cusick (D)
- Anthony DeGuerre (R)
State Assembly District 64
- Brandon S. Patterson (D)
- Michael Tannousis (R)