The WNY guide to the 2020 elections

Everything a western New Yorker needs to know about the 2020 elections can be found below:
- Am I registered to vote?
- Can I change my voter registration?
- How do I register to vote?
- How do I find my polling location? (Erie County)
- How (and where) can I vote early? (Erie County)
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all voters are eligible for an absentee ballot this year. Through October 27, you can download a request here.
Below, click on the title of each county to be directed to that county’s board of elections.
List of races and candidates
President of the US – 1
Donald Trump (R)
Joe Biden (D)
Jo Jorgensen (L)
Howie Hawkins (G)
Vice President of the US – 2
Mike Pence (r)
Kamala Harris (d)
Spike Cohen (l)
Angela Walker (g)
Representative in Congress 23rd District – 3
Tracy Mitrano – (dem, wf)
Tom Reed – (r, c, i)
Andrew Kolstee – Lib
Representative in Congress 26th District – 4
Brian Higgins – (d,w)
Ricky Donovan Sr. (r)
Michael Raleigh (g)
Representative in Congress 27th District – 5
Nathan McMurray (d, wf)
Chris Jacobs (r, c, I)
Duane Whitmer (Lib)
New York State Senator 57th District – 6
Frank Puglisi (d)
George Borrello (r)
New York State Senator 59th District – 7
Jason Klimek – D
Patrick Gallivan –R, c, i
New York State Senator 60th District – 8
Sean Ryan – D
Joshua Mertzlufft – R
New York State Senator 61st District – 9
Jacqualine Berger – D
Edward Rath III – R, C, I, SAM
New York State Assembly District 139 – 10
Stephen Hawley – R, C Ind
Mark Glogowski – LBT
New York State Assembly District 140 – 11
William Conrad, III (dem, wor, ind)
Robert Pecoraro (rep, con)
Anthony Baney (Gre)
New York State Assembly District 141 – 12
Crystal Peoples – D
Sean Miles – R
New York State Assembly District 142 – 13
Patrick Burke – D
Matthew Szalkowski – R
New York State Assembly District 143 – 14
Monica Piga Wallace – D
Frank Smierciak II – R
New York State Assembly District 146 – 15
Karen McMahon (dem, wor)
Robin Wolfgang (rep, con , ind)
Ruben Cartagena, Jr. (gre)
New York State Assembly District 148 -16
W. Ross Scott (d)
Joseph Giglio (r)
New York State Assembly District 149 – 17
Jonathan Rivera – D
Joseph Totaro – R
New York State Assembly District 150 – 18
Christina Cardinale (d)
Andrew Goodell (r)
Supreme Court Justice – 8th Judicial District -19
Amy Martoche (dem, wor)
Gerald Greenan, III (rep, con, ind)
Erie County
Lancaster Councilman 101
Michael Wozniak (D, C, I)
Dawn Gaczewski (R)
Newstead Councilman 102
Adam Burg (d,c)
Patricia Pope (r, i)
Niagara County
Niagara County Court Judge 201
Caroline Wojtaszek (dem, rep, gre, ind sam)
Michael Benedict (con, wor, lbt)
Niagara County District Attorney 202
Brian Seaman (rep, ind, con, lbt)
John Ceretto II (dem, wor)
Niagara County Sheriff 203
Brian Grear (working)
Michael Filicetti (dem, rep, con, lbt, ind)
Hartland Proposition 1
Should the office of the tax collector in the Town of Hartland be abolished, and the powers and duties of that office transferred to the clerk?
Royalton Proposition 1
Should the town code of the Town of Royalton be amended to extend the length of the term of the office of the Town Supervisor from 2 years to 4 years, commencing January 1 2022?
Royalton Proposition 2
Should the town code of the Town of Royalton be amended to extend the length of the term of the office of the Town Highway Superintendent from 2 years to 4 years commencing January 1, 2022?
Chautauqua County
Chautauqua County Executive – 301
Richard Morrisroe – D
Paul Wendel Jr – R
Chautauqua County District Attorney – 302
Patrick Swanson – D
Jason Schmidt – R
Chautauqua County Legislator District 1 – 303
Phillip Collier (d)
Kevin Muldowney (r)
Chautauqua County Legislator District 10 – 304
Zachary Agett – D
Kenneth Lawton – R
Brocton Village Trustee – 305 (vote for 2)
Carol Horlacher – D
Craig Miller – R
Mark Belcher – R
Fredonia Village Trustee – 306
EvaDawn Bashaw – D
John Sedota – R
Cattaraugus County
City of Olean Alderman Ward 1 401
Linda Witt (d)
Lawrence Bennion, Jr. (r)
City of Salamanca Mayor 402
Ronald Ball (r)
Sandra Magiera (d)
City of Salamanca Ward 4 –403
Paul Myers (d)
Gary Wind (r)
City of Salamanca Ward 5 – 404
Kenneth Nary (ABC)
Janet Koch (d)
Freedom Councilman – 405
Arthur Baker (d)
Robert Morgan (r)
Freedom Justice – 406
Kara Brunner (d,r)
Jennifer Lynn Daugherty (c, wf)
Little Valley Town Justice – 407
Vance Hess, III (d)
Christine Wrona (r)
Napoli Councilman – 408
Jeffrey Stacey, Sr. (r)
Jack Fuller (tax cut)
Genesee County
Genesee County Sheriff – 501
David Krzemien – D
William Sheron Jr. – R
City of Batavia Councilman at Large – 502
Samuel DiSalvo – D
Jeremy Karas – R
Town of Alabama Town Council – 503
Terry Thompson – D
Kevin Veazey – R
Pavilion Town Highway Superintendent – 504
Todd Hackett – Pavilion Roads
James Cleveland – R, Ind
Orleans County
Orleans County Clerk – 601
Diane Shampine – C
Nadine Hanlon – R
Murray Superintendent of Highways – 602
Dirk Lammes, Jr. – R, C
James DeFilipps – I
Allegany County
Wirt Councilman – 701
Christie Miller
Darla Ostrum
Angelica Proposition 1 – 702
In accordance with the terms of the Amended Host Community Agreement between Hyland Facility Associates and the Town of Angelica, dated December 27, 1999, as amended in February 14, 2005, shall the Hyland Project be expanded to include an additional 107 acres of cell area, which will trigger increased host fees to the Town and produce approximately $65,000,000 of additional revenue to the Town and approximately $13,000,000 of revenue to the Village of Angelica over the life of the facility? Yes or No
Wyoming County
Bennington Town Justice– 801
Lani Brandon – D
James Wawrzyniak – R
Castile Town Council – 802
David Phillips II – R
Louis Cichelli
Warsaw Library Trustee – 803 (vote for 2)
Peter Robinson – D
Deborah Gillen – R
Lynda Wick – R