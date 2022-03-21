BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Believe it or not, gas prices are actually down this week, compared to last week.

Both the United States and New York State averages are down eight cents, at $4.25 and $4.37, respectively.

It’s a long road ahead until we could hope to see any prices like last year’s. At this time in 2021, people across the U.S. were paying an average of $2.88 per gallon at the pump, while New Yorkers were looking at $2.92.

Right now, Buffalo is right on par with the state average after prices here dropped an average of three cents, week-to-week. It decreased by the same amount in Batavia, but it’s two cents cheaper there, on average.

Here are the average prices of gas across upstate New York, according to AAA:

Batavia – $4.35 (down 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.37 (down 3 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.31 (down 10 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.33 (down 11 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.38 (down 4 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.30 (down 10 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.33 (down 9 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.34 (down 7 cents from last week)

The price of oil, which directly impacts the price of gas, has been dropping.

Two weeks ago, a barrel of oil cost $130, according to AAA. Now, prices are closer to $110. They’re still way higher than last year. To compare, in August, a barrel of oil cost $30.

“EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased last week,” AAA says. “The recent growth in total domestic crude inventories also contributes to the current reduction in crude prices.”

Additionally, AAA says the announcement of COVID-related lockdowns in China had an effect on prices.