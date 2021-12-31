Rep. Lee Zeldin calls out Gov. Hochul’s approach to COVID-19 testing

(WIVB) — A Republican congressman running for governor is calling out Governor Kathy Hochul for her approach to COVID-19 testing.

Lee Zeldin held a virtual news conference Thursday along with other GOP leaders.

The Long Island native says the state is not being consistent with testing as the Omicron variant spreads.

“One of the issues, I’ve heard many people across the state talking about is the confusion related to the testing sites and the testing hours not being the same. For example in Central New York, you have testing available four days a week for six hours, and in the Finger Lakes, you have testing available for six days a week, for nine hours,” said Rep. Lee Zeldin.

A spokeswoman for Governor Hochul said in a statement “Even before the first day the Omicron variant was discovered in New York, Governor Hochul has been warning of a winter surge for months and leading aggressive efforts to protect New Yorkers.”