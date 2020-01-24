Rep. Reed addresses possible governor run in 2022

(WIVB)–Republican Congressman Tom Reed says he’s seriously considering a run for governor in 2022.
Reed sat down with our sister station in Rochester.
He suggested a possible run for governor earlier this month, as well.
Governor Andrew Cuomo has already announced plans to run for a fourth term.
Reed says he’s received support from more than just Republicans.
“This is something we’re seriously taking a look at. This started with some articles that were out there in the public domain some serious people who I respect greatly have reached out and said if you’re serious about this we’re definitely interested. And these aren’t just Republicans. These are Democrats and they’re concerned about one-party control in Albany dictating policies dictated by extremism,” Reed said.
Reed represents the Southern Tier in Congress.
He’s up for re-election this year.