Republicans unhappy with bill proposing redistricting in NY

(WIVB) — State lawmakers have passed a bill that would amend New York’s constitution, addressing how districts for the Assembly and State Senate could be shaped.

Republicans aren’t happy about it, claiming Democrats are trying to keep themselves in power.

Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt calls it a power grab.

“That’s a slap in the face to New Yorkers,” he says. “That’s a slap in the face to the people who care about independently drawn lines, and I think it shows that for Senate Democrats…to do this in the middle of a pandemic when a lot of people have a lot of things on their plate, wreaks of cronyism and political opportunism.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins voted for this bill, saying earlier this month that “for too long, redistricting has been a partisan game that has polarized our country.”