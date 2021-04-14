Restaurant and bar closing time being extended to midnight in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bars and restaurants in New York state will be able to stay open until midnight beginning on Monday, April 19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Bars and restaurants are currently allowed to stay open until 11 p.m. Dozens of local bars and restaurants have been pushing the state to get rid of the curfew altogether.

And while that is still playing out in court, Cuomo announced Wednesday he has no set timeline when the state will be able to fully reopen since it depends on the state’s COVID-19 rate.

The governor’s executive order requiring patrons to buy food along with a drink remains in effect.