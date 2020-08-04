Rhode Island added to NY travel advisory

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask as he is joined by Rosie Perez and Chris Rock at a press conference where the two performers helped to promote coronavirus testing, social distancing and the use of a face mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. The news conference was held at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in the Flatbush, Brooklyn neighborhood, one of the hardest hit by Covid-19 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another state has been added to New York State’s travel advisory, while Delaware and Washington D.C. are now off the list.

Rhode Island is the latest addition. Here’s the full list, as of Tuesday:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.

To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel

advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or use the form on the ECDOH web site.

1.05 percent of New York’s coronavirus tests given on Monday turned out positive. These 746 new cases were found in 43 different counties.

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 1.0% 0.9% 1.1% Central New York 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.8% 1.1% Long Island 1.0% 1.3% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.9% 1.0% Mohawk Valley 0.7% 1.0% 1.7% New York City 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% North Country 0.4% 0.0% 0.6% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.9% 0.9% Western New York 0.7% 2.2% 1.1%

There were three COVID-19-related deaths that day. For a third straight day, none of those deaths were in New York City, but two were in Erie and Monroe counties. The other was in Herkimer County.

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,543 12 Allegany 75 0 Broome 1,078 14 Cattaraugus 164 2 Cayuga 150 2 Chautauqua 241 7 Chemung 163 0 Chenango 212 1 Clinton 127 0 Columbia 529 6 Cortland 93 1 Delaware 104 0 Dutchess 4,557 14 Erie 8,667 41 Essex 55 0 Franklin 50 0 Fulton 285 0 Genesee 273 0 Greene 289 0 Hamilton 7 0 Herkimer 262 16 Jefferson 139 5 Lewis 37 2 Livingston 170 3 Madison 405 4 Monroe 4,821 31 Montgomery 160 0 Nassau 43,436 56 Niagara 1,458 9 NYC 226,280 316 Oneida 2,103 13 Onondaga 3,515 25 Ontario 352 1 Orange 11,105 9 Orleans 295 0 Oswego 249 1 Otsego 115 1 Putnam 1,437 4 Rensselaer 748 8 Rockland 13,893 8 Saratoga 739 6 Schenectady 1,041 4 Schoharie 68 0 Schuyler 22 0 Seneca 86 0 St. Lawrence 262 0 Steuben 294 2 Suffolk 43,468 73 Sullivan 1,484 1 Tioga 191 1 Tompkins 230 0 Ulster 2,039 8 Warren 302 2 Washington 255 0 Wayne 248 1 Westchester 36,049 35 Wyoming 113 0 Yates 56 1

Here is a breakdown of the new numbers:

Patient Hospitalization – 568 (+32)

– 568 (+32) Patients Newly Admitted – 85

– 85 Hospital Counties – 30

– 30 Number ICU – 139 (+3)

– 139 (+3) Number ICU with Intubation – 69 (+7)

– 69 (+7) Total Discharges – 73,326 (+47)

– 73,326 (+47) Deaths – 3

– 3 Total Deaths – 25,175

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.