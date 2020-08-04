Rhode Island added to NY travel advisory

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask as he is joined by Rosie Perez and Chris Rock at a press conference where the two performers helped to promote coronavirus testing, social distancing and the use of a face mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. The news conference was held at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in the Flatbush, Brooklyn neighborhood, one of the hardest hit by Covid-19 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another state has been added to New York State’s travel advisory, while Delaware and Washington D.C. are now off the list.

Rhode Island is the latest addition. Here’s the full list, as of Tuesday:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico 
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.

To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel
advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or use the form on the ECDOH web site.

1.05 percent of New York’s coronavirus tests given on Monday turned out positive. These 746 new cases were found in 43 different counties.

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region1.0%0.9%1.1%
Central New York0.8%0.7%0.7%
Finger Lakes0.7%0.8%1.1%
Long Island1.0%1.3%1.3%
Mid-Hudson0.8%0.9%1.0%
Mohawk Valley0.7%1.0%1.7%
New York City1.0%1.0%1.0%
North Country0.4%0.0%0.6%
Southern Tier0.5%0.9%0.9%
Western New York0.7%2.2%1.1%

There were three COVID-19-related deaths that day. For a third straight day, none of those deaths were in New York City, but two were in Erie and Monroe counties. The other was in Herkimer County.

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,54312
Allegany750
Broome1,07814
Cattaraugus1642
Cayuga1502
Chautauqua2417
Chemung1630
Chenango2121
Clinton1270
Columbia5296
Cortland931
Delaware1040
Dutchess4,55714
Erie8,66741
Essex550
Franklin500
Fulton2850
Genesee2730
Greene2890
Hamilton70
Herkimer26216
Jefferson1395
Lewis372
Livingston1703
Madison4054
Monroe4,82131
Montgomery1600
Nassau43,43656
Niagara1,4589
NYC226,280316
Oneida2,10313
Onondaga3,51525
Ontario3521
Orange11,1059
Orleans2950
Oswego2491
Otsego1151
Putnam1,4374
Rensselaer7488
Rockland13,8938
Saratoga7396
Schenectady1,0414
Schoharie680
Schuyler220
Seneca860
St. Lawrence2620
Steuben2942
Suffolk43,46873
Sullivan1,4841
Tioga1911
Tompkins2300
Ulster2,0398
Warren3022
Washington2550
Wayne2481
Westchester36,04935
Wyoming1130
Yates561

Here is a breakdown of the new numbers:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 568 (+32)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 85
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 139 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 69 (+7)
  • Total Discharges – 73,326 (+47)
  • Deaths – 3
  • Total Deaths – 25,175

