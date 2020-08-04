Rhode Island added to NY travel advisory

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another state has been added to New York State’s travel advisory, while Delaware and Washington D.C. are now off the list.
Rhode Island is the latest addition. Here’s the full list, as of Tuesday:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.
To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel
advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or use the form on the ECDOH web site.
1.05 percent of New York’s coronavirus tests given on Monday turned out positive. These 746 new cases were found in 43 different counties.
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|1.0%
|0.9%
|1.1%
|Central New York
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Finger Lakes
|0.7%
|0.8%
|1.1%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|1.3%
|1.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|0.9%
|1.0%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.7%
|1.0%
|1.7%
|New York City
|1.0%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|North Country
|0.4%
|0.0%
|0.6%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Western New York
|0.7%
|2.2%
|1.1%
There were three COVID-19-related deaths that day. For a third straight day, none of those deaths were in New York City, but two were in Erie and Monroe counties. The other was in Herkimer County.
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,543
|12
|Allegany
|75
|0
|Broome
|1,078
|14
|Cattaraugus
|164
|2
|Cayuga
|150
|2
|Chautauqua
|241
|7
|Chemung
|163
|0
|Chenango
|212
|1
|Clinton
|127
|0
|Columbia
|529
|6
|Cortland
|93
|1
|Delaware
|104
|0
|Dutchess
|4,557
|14
|Erie
|8,667
|41
|Essex
|55
|0
|Franklin
|50
|0
|Fulton
|285
|0
|Genesee
|273
|0
|Greene
|289
|0
|Hamilton
|7
|0
|Herkimer
|262
|16
|Jefferson
|139
|5
|Lewis
|37
|2
|Livingston
|170
|3
|Madison
|405
|4
|Monroe
|4,821
|31
|Montgomery
|160
|0
|Nassau
|43,436
|56
|Niagara
|1,458
|9
|NYC
|226,280
|316
|Oneida
|2,103
|13
|Onondaga
|3,515
|25
|Ontario
|352
|1
|Orange
|11,105
|9
|Orleans
|295
|0
|Oswego
|249
|1
|Otsego
|115
|1
|Putnam
|1,437
|4
|Rensselaer
|748
|8
|Rockland
|13,893
|8
|Saratoga
|739
|6
|Schenectady
|1,041
|4
|Schoharie
|68
|0
|Schuyler
|22
|0
|Seneca
|86
|0
|St. Lawrence
|262
|0
|Steuben
|294
|2
|Suffolk
|43,468
|73
|Sullivan
|1,484
|1
|Tioga
|191
|1
|Tompkins
|230
|0
|Ulster
|2,039
|8
|Warren
|302
|2
|Washington
|255
|0
|Wayne
|248
|1
|Westchester
|36,049
|35
|Wyoming
|113
|0
|Yates
|56
|1
Here is a breakdown of the new numbers:
- Patient Hospitalization – 568 (+32)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 85
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 139 (+3)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 69 (+7)
- Total Discharges – 73,326 (+47)
- Deaths – 3
- Total Deaths – 25,175
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.