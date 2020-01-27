Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra winner of a Grammy Award

LOS ANGELES (WROC) — A record which was produced by Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra director Ward Stare won a Grammy at the awards show Sunday night in Los Angeles, California.
The RPO was included for winning for the category “Best Contemporary Classical Composition” for locally-produced Higdon:HarpConcerto, composed by Jennifer Higdon, directed by Stare, with soloist Yolanda Kondonassis.
Congrats Best Contemporary Classical Composition winner – 'Higdon: Harp Concerto' Jennifer Higdon, composer (@Yolanda_Harp, @WardStare & @ROCPhils) #GRAMMYPremiere #GRAMMYs— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 26, 2020
We have a locally produced album now linked to a Grammy! Just missed the Instrumental Solo award but the composer, Jennifer Higdon, pulled in some hardware! @ROCPhils https://t.co/XIboj2OAPh— Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) January 26, 2020