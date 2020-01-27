Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra winner of a Grammy Award

Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: The trophy of the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007. AFP PHOTO/Gabriel BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WROC) — A record which was produced by Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra director Ward Stare won a Grammy at the awards show Sunday night in Los Angeles, California.

The RPO was included for winning for the category “Best Contemporary Classical Composition” for locally-produced Higdon:HarpConcerto, composed by Jennifer Higdon, directed by Stare, with soloist Yolanda Kondonassis.