Rochester police chief calls officer attack ‘vicious’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (via WROC) — The Rochester officer stabbed multiple times after an attack on Peck Street Friday remains in the intensive care unit with non-life threatening injuries.

Officer Denny Wright has 23 years with the department and was assigned to the Clinton section according to police.

The officer responded alone to a family trouble call on Friday. He was attacked by an unidentified male and suffered multiple stabs wounds to his body and face.

The police chief called the attack vicious and brutal in a press conference on Saturday.

“We could easily be standing here talking about a different set of circumstances had it not been for the resiliency of Officer Wright the Good Samaritans that intervened and the quick actions of responding officers,” said Rochester Police Chief La’Ron D. Singletary.

The person of interest in the attack has not been identified. Police say the male stabbed Wright multiple times before the two Good Samaritans, unidentified at this time, intervened helping Wright hold down the man until backup arrived.

Wright is in currently in the intensive care unit at Rochester General Hospital. The chief said it’s too early to tell if Wright will make a full recovery.

“We don’t know to what extent but I can say that it’s not life-threatening at this point,” said Singletary.

Police have not filed charges against the person of interest at the time.

Police said the man had been in contact with police before this incident. In June, officers responded to a standoff at the same location. Police would not say if the person of interest was the same suspect in that case.

Police say at this time they are waiting to complete the investigation before determining charges.

“If there comes a time when someone is actually arrested for this offense possible charges would be aggravated assault against a police officer, assault in the first degree or frankly even attempted aggravated murder,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

Police have not charged the person of interest as of Saturday. They said in a press conference, “No one is charged right now for this crime. Again we are not looking for anyone at this point and I can’t comment further on that.”

Officer Wright’s family released this statement;

From Officer Denny Wright’s family:

“We would like to thank everyone for their support in this difficult situation. We are humbled by the outpouring of genuine concern and compassion from his brothers and sisters in blue, the medical staff at Rochester General, and his family and friends.

The overwhelming support is a true testament of Denny’s character…a caring, giving officer who always did and always will place the safety of others before his own. On behalf of our loving Denny, thank you and please keep him in your prayers.“