Rochester police officer who lost eye in attack honored on the hockey ice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (via WROC) — Officer Denny Wright, a police officer who lost his eyesight while responding to call, was recognized for his dedication to the community, receiving a jersey during an exhibition game in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office matched up on the ice, all for charity.

“It’s difficult this job, it’s pretty rough. You got people out there serving the community. It’s not always seen that way by the community. Then you got somebody like Denny Wright who pretty much made almost the ultimate sacrifice and he’s in a difficult spot right now. We want to let him know that we care about that. We appreciate what he did. We just want to say thanks in whatever way we can do that,” said McGowan.

Funds raised went towards the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Association of Retirees (SOAR).