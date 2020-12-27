Rochester teen becomes region’s first female Eagle Scout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– It’s a historic moment in scouting here in Upstate New York, a Rochester teen is now the region’s first female Eagle Scout.

The Seneca Waterways Council of the Boy Scouts of America awarded troop 2020 scout Kaitlyn Hoitt with the rank of Eagle on December 22.

The 18-year-old passed her eagle board review after meeting all requirements necessary to achieve the rank.

“I’m really excited, very happy, very thankful to be here,” Hoitt said.

“I wanted to do scouting since I was little. I watched my brothers do it, and becoming an Eagle Scout always just seemed like a really special accomplishment to be because when you look at an Eagle Scout, you know they have a certain set of skills.” Kaitlyn Hoitt, Eagle Scout

For her eagle project, Hoitt refurbished a multi-purpose meeting room at the Penfield United Methodist Church.