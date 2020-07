ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting in Rochester.

Shots rang out on the city’s west side just after 10 p.m. Monday night.

The video above shows the scene near Flanders St. and Thurston Rd. in Rochester’s 19th Ward.

The person who died was identified as 39-year-old Bryson Simpson. The others who were shot are expected to be okay.

Police say the people behind the shooting are still on the loose as the investigation continues.