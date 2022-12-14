Editor’s Note (12/13): A previous version of this article had a cross street located as the scene of the incident. The article has been updated to clarify the location of the shooting.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One individual is dead and four others hospitalized following a shooting that occurred on Illinois Street late Tuesday evening.

According to Captain Ryan Tauriello, officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the reports of shots fired in the area.

Once they got on scene, Tauriello said that they received notice that four shooting victims had arrived at Rochester General hospital via private vehicle. Their ages range from 18 to 30 years old, police said.

One individual died at the hospital. Another victim is in critical condition. The other victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As officers continued to investigate, they discovered a fifth shooting victim in his 20s. He was sent to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified as of 12:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Illinois Street runs parallel between Atlantic Avenue and East Main Street in Rochester’s North Winton Village.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.