10 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 46 total with 9 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 46 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials reported Saturday morning. Ten new cases have been reported since Friday afternoon.

There are currently 218 people under quarantine there. Of the 46 cases in Monroe County, 9 are currently receiving hospital treatment.

Here is what we know about the current individuals with COVID-19:

–        1 Female in her 20s

–        1 Male in his 30s

–        1 Female in her 30s

–        1 Male in his 40s

–        1 Female in her 40s

–        1 Female in her 50s

–        2 Females in their 60s

–        1 Male in his 70s

–        1 Female in her 70s

