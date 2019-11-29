Babysitter, child out for a walk killed when car hit them

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (via WROC) — The babysitter and child who were killed while walking on the sidewalk Wednesday morning in a Rochester suburb were identified Friday by police.

Elmira Kamilevna Hall, 45, and 9-year-old Mila Ruangsuwana were both killed after a car left the roadway, hit a telephone pole, and then struck them while walking.

Two-year-old Evan Ruangsuwana remains in critical, but stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to Brighton Police, the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police said the driver is a Rochester woman who was cooperating with investigators and was not charged in the days following the crash.

Brighton residents set up a memorial at the scene of the crash to honor and remember the victims.