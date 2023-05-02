BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was killed in Monroe County when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

Monday night around 9:30 p.m., Brighton police say 24-year-old Dustin Rich was headed west on East River Road when he went past a stoplight and hit a vehicle exiting the Route 390 off-ramp.

The four people in the other vehicle were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed.

Brighton PD on scene of bad crash on E.River Rd. You can see a motorcycle in video below. Details as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/I81Q8MmwhP — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) May 2, 2023