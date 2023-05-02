BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was killed in Monroe County when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle.
Monday night around 9:30 p.m., Brighton police say 24-year-old Dustin Rich was headed west on East River Road when he went past a stoplight and hit a vehicle exiting the Route 390 off-ramp.
The four people in the other vehicle were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed.
