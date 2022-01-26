Downtown Rochester building evacuated after explosive device damages mailboxes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a Downtown building was evacuated Wednesday morning after an explosive device damaged a group of mailboxes in a hallway.

Authorities say officers, including the Rochester Police Department Bomb Squad, responded to 87 N. Clinton Avenue just after 7 a.m. for the report of criminal mischief to mailboxes in the building.

Police say an explosive device damaged a group of mailboxes located in a common hallway. Officials say there were no injuries reported, adding that the damage was limited to that group of mailboxes and that no further explosive devices were located.

Officials say although Catholic Charities Family and Community Services is among the tenants in the building, there is no current information to suggest they were the target of the explosive device.

“We never were evacuated, ” said Janine Miller, a tenant. “We didn’t even know what was going on until we received an email or if we happened to go downstairs like I did with my dog and ran into the employees as they were being evacuated. So it was very frightening this morning we didn’t know what was going on.”

Police say nearby Pleasant Street was temporarily closed off to pedestrian and vehicular traffic while officers investigated.

Police say the situation remains under investigation by the RPD, the Arson Task Force, and the United States Postal Service.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying:

I am thankful that no one was hurt and that the explosive device detonated this morning at 87 N. Clinton Ave. only damaged a group of mailboxes. However, I also recognize that the perpetrator, or perpetrators, of this crime could have caused much more serious damage – injury and even loss of life. They have traumatized not only the people who live, work and visit in that building, but also the entire Downtown community. We will not tolerate such selfish and careless behavior and the Rochester Police Department, the Arson Task Force and the United States Postal Service will work together to investigate this incident to locate whomever is responsible for this dangerous act and bring them to justice. I encourage anyone who may have seen something or has any information regarding this incident to call 911 immediately. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

Happening now members of @RochesterNYPD bomb squad are on Pleasant Street in Rochester. I’ve seen them entering the Catholic family Center building. I’ll update whe I get more information @News_8 pic.twitter.com/yFOsvTiJW3 — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) January 26, 2022

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.