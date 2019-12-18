Earthquake occurs northeast of Rochester

At Vaccinex, Inc. in Rochester researchers have developed a drug so promising it may be a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

The drug is an experimental antibody called pepinemab. In an ongoing study on Huntington's disease, Vaccinex found that pepinemab reduces inflammation and prevents energy loss in the brain. A new study will see if it shows the same results for Alzheimer's. Since energy in the brain is known to decline as Alzheimer's progresses, this drug could be a game-changer. We asked Vaccinex founder and CEO what would be the best outcome of the study. "To prevent cognitive decline," says Maurice Zauderer. "If you talk to patients, they tell us what is most impactful on them and their lives are the cognitive effects of the neurodegenerative disease."