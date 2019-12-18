Live Now
Earthquake occurs northeast of Rochester

Rochester

(Image: USGS)

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 occurred northeast of Rochester.

Specifically, it happened at 2:40 a.m. Its epicenter was just over eight miles northeast of Sodus Point.

The earthquake was two kilometers deep.

