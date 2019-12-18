Earthquake occurs northeast of Rochester

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 occurred northeast of Rochester.
Specifically, it happened at 2:40 a.m. Its epicenter was just over eight miles northeast of Sodus Point.
The earthquake was two kilometers deep.
by: Evan AnsteyPosted: / Updated:
