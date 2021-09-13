Elderly couple involved in murder-suicide at Rochester nursing home identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have identified an elderly couple who died after a murder-suicide at an area nursing home this weekend.
According to Rochester police, 83-year-old Albert Greer was visiting his life partner, 89-year-old Bernice Dubin, at Wesley Gardens Nursing Home Saturday morning.
Police say Dubin had been a resident at the facility for a couple weeks, and her health was deteriorating.
Authorities say during Greer’s Saturday morning visit, he shot Dubin and then turned the gun on himself.
Officials say staff attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful as both Greer and Dubin were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say no other residents or staff at the nursing home were in danger.
