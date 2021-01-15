Feds arrest a second Western New Yorker in deadly attack on Capitol

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– A second Western New Yorker is under arrest tonight, accused of taking part in the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Federal authorities say 43-year-old Dominic Pezzola was among those rioters wielding a plastic shield to smash through one of the windows of the Capitol building and actively encouraged other rioters to assault the ‘People’s House.’

Government prosecutors say Dominic Pezzola was among those leading the crowd that crashed through a window at the U.S. Capitol wielding a plastic shield belonging to Capitol Police.

In court papers, the 43-year-old Pezzola goes by the nickname “Spaz,” and a government witness told authorities he bragged about breaking the windows to the Capitol and entering the building.

The witness said the man called Spaz admitted the shield belonged to Capitol Police.

That same witness told the FBI, Pezzola was with a group of rioters who claimed they would kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if they got their hands on her and the same for Vice President Mike Pence.

Pezzola faces three federal charges. They include obstruction of a federal proceeding, destruction of government property and illegally accessing a restricted area.

Pezzola also turned up in a video, smoking a cigar.

The government’s affidavit quotes Pezzola saying “Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys. This is f******* awesome. I knew we could take this motherf***** over [if we] just tried hard enough.”

To read the court documents, click here.

Pezzola is being held at the Livingston County Jail, after his virtual hearing in the U.S. District Court in Rochester. He asked for his bail hearing to be held in Washington D.C.

If convicted, the Rochester man faces up to 20 years in prison and a quarter million dollars in fines.