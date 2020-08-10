Five Star Bank reopening more branches across WNY, Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five Star Bank is reopening nine of its branches on Monday.

This is part of the bank’s first phase of its in-person banking reopening plan.

The branches that are reopening are located in Allegany, west Batavia, Canandaigua, East Aurora, Elmira, Geneseo, Greece, north Warsaw and Seneca Falls.

Throughout the pandemic, 90 percent of Five Star Bank’s branches have remained open with modified operations.

Five Star Bank now has 12 branches open for in-person services, including their Albion branch.

Bank associates will have their temperatures taken daily, and plexiglass shields will keep customers and employees separated.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.