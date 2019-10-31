Former athletic trainer charged with producing child porn, enticing a minor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 30-year-old Conesus man, and former Geneseo athletic trainer is facing multiple charges after a federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment Thursday.

Austin Pratt is charged with enticement of a minor, production, receipt, and possession of child pornography, and transfer of obscene matter to a minor. The charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum sentence of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

Parents of the teenager girl turned over text message conversation between their daughter and Pratt, her school’s former athletic trainer.

Some of the text messages between the defendant and the victim included:

“I seriously cannot stop thinking about you or wanting you. This is crazy to me for only knowing you for a few weeks and I’m not sure how to navigate these feelings as I’m obviously married and our age difference which plays a huge role in all this. I love talking to you and being around you and all I want is to be with you. I hate the fact that I am 16 years older than you and that we have to hide and be sneaky.”

“Nothing would happen to you lol. My life would be ruined.” The victim responded, “You get divorce papers and 20 years in jail.” Pratt responded, “Yuppppp… gotta be super sneaky.”

Furthermore, federal investigators say Pratt and the victim engaged in sexual intercourse at the victim’s house earlier this year.

In March of this year, Pratt was ordered to home confinement and to wear an ankle monitoring device by a federal judge in connection to this case.