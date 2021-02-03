Former Rochester police Chief La’Ron Singletary to be deposed in public session on Daniel Prude case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary will participate in a public deposition regarding the Rochester Police Department’s handling of Daniel Prude’s death.

Singletary’s deposition is part of an ongoing independent investigation, initiated by Rochester City Council, and is scheduled to take place no later than February 15.

Referenced in a stipulation and proposed order of dismissal (full document below), in part:

“Respondent’s testimony will be taken at an open public meeting of the Rochester City Council Prude Independent Investigation Committee presided over by Councilmembers Malik Evans and Michael Patterson (the “Committee Meeting”) on a date to be mutually agreed upon by the parties, but in all events no later than February 15.”

Singletary was fired by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren in September after details of Prude’s March death following an encounter with Rochester police first became public.

Previous reports indicated Singletary was not cooperating with investigations into Prude’s death. Singletary has since filed a notice of claim against the City of Rochester.

Stipulation and proposed order of dismissal

In a one-on-one interview with News 8 anchor Adam Chodak, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said she was kept in the dark regarding Prude’s death, adding that that the RPD’s handling if the incident was “clear deception,” and “done purposefully.”

Last month, the City of Rochester’s Office of Public Integrity has cleared all city employees of any potential wrongdoing in connection to the death of Daniel Prude.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light on September 2. Police worn body camera footage of the incident showed officers restraining a handcuffed Prude, who was naked with a spit hood over his head, before he ultimately went unconscious.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report said Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of the encounter with police, which could explain his erratic behavior.

A federal civil lawsuit filed from the Prude family against the City of Rochester alleges there was an internal cover-up.

The New York State Attorney General’s office continues to investigate the incident.

An independent investigation initiated by Rochester City Council continues to see if there was indeed a cover-up. That investigation is looking into City Hall, the Rochester Police Department and City Council itself.

Aside from Singletary, several other high-ranking members within the RPD’s command staff have also announced retirements, in a major leadership shake-up for the city’s police department.

Protests sparked following the news of Prude’s death in the city of Rochester throughout the month of September. Some demonstrations saw violent clashes between protesters and police.

