ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Amid calls to lower costs as prices surge, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the county will reduce gasoline taxes Monday.

Bello says the gasoline tax cut will be effective June 1. This is a result of a bipartisan agreement to cap the county’s share of the gasoline tax — similar to the cap on the state share of the gas tax.

The county executive made the announcement during a guest appearance on WHAM 1180.

BREAKING: @CountyExecBello announces on the Bob Lonsberry show, Monroe County is reducing the gas tax for residents.



"Monroe County will lower gas tax down to $2 level, the most aggressive approach…effective June 1st" @News_8 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) April 18, 2022

New Yorkers pay 66.62 cents on a gallon of gas.

Some local lawmakers responded to the prospect of lowering the gas tax with concern.

According to Bello, further details on the reducing of gas tax in Monroe County will be shared later Monday.