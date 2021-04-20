Genesee Brewery launching new beer collaboration: ‘Amerks Amber Ale’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee Brewery is getting in the spirit of hockey season — and the brief spat of winter weather — and are launching a new beer in collaboration with the Rochester Americans, who are celebrating their 65th year.

Starting April 23, the Brewery is selling the “Amerks Amber Ale” at the Brewhouse. It will be available on draft, and is available for to-go growlers and crowlers. The beer, according to the brewery, has notes of malt, biscuit, and toasted caramel.

“Amerks Amber Ale puts a dry-hopped twist on our classic, creating an exceptionally clean, well balanced beer,” said Genesee Brew House Brewmaster Dean Jones in a statement. “We’re really excited to release this collaboration and commemorate 65 years of professional hockey in Rochester. Nothing goes better with an Amerks game than an ice-cold Genny.”

“The Amerks and Genny beer are two of the most iconic and time-honored institutions here in the city of Rochester and we’re excited for the chance to bring those together with the launch of the new Amerks Amber Ale in honor of our 65th season,” added Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter in a statement.

They are also offering a special promotion:

In addition to the new beer, the Genesee Brew House is offering a new promotion to celebrate the Amerks’ birthday. Now through the end of the month, anyone who purchases a 30-pack or two 12-packs of any Genesee beer and brings the receipt to the Brew House will receive a limited-edition Amerks 65th Anniversary t-shirt, while supplies last.