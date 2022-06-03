GENESEO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 41st Geneseo Airshow kicks off tomorrow morning at the National Warplane Museum.

News 4 reporter Gabrielle Mediak and photojournalist Mackenzie Wright were able to fly on one of its’ main attractions, WWII era plane, “Whiskey 7.”

The C-47 is 79-years-old, built in 1943 and still flying today. It flew as the lead plane during the second wave on D-Day in Normandy.

“Our mission at the National Warplane Museum is to reach, teach and inspire all of the citizens of this country, but especially young people,” said pilot and Director of Maintenance, Craig Wadsworth. “To get them interested in aviation, American history and to learn more about the men and women who gave so much to our country and the world.”

Two F-22 raptors will also be on site. The demonstration team will be showing off its abilities over the next two days.

The airshow begins tomorrow at 9 a.m. at the National Warplane Museum, in Geneseo. The address is 3489 Big Tree Ln, Geneseo, NY 14454.

Tickets are still available and more information can be found here.