House leveled by explosion in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (via WROC) — An explosion leveled a home Wednesday evening in Rochester. A body was found in the basement of the structure.
People in the area told first responders that there was someone inside the home when the explosion occurred. Structural collapse teams did locate a body in the basement of the home but the identity of that person has not been released.
People who live nearby say they heard a loud bang and felt their walls shake. The force of the explosion was felt by people as much as a mile away.
Illinois Street was shut down and 14 nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation, but prior to the explosion, utility workers were responding to a report of an odor of natural gas.