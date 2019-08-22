House leveled by explosion in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (via WROC) — An explosion leveled a home Wednesday evening in Rochester. A body was found in the basement of the structure.

Illinois St explosion video from Steve Kasprzak…. investigation still underway pic.twitter.com/50vWqmigMN — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) August 22, 2019

People in the area told first responders that there was someone inside the home when the explosion occurred. Structural collapse teams did locate a body in the basement of the home but the identity of that person has not been released.

People who live nearby say they heard a loud bang and felt their walls shake. The force of the explosion was felt by people as much as a mile away.

Illinois Street was shut down and 14 nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation, but prior to the explosion, utility workers were responding to a report of an odor of natural gas.